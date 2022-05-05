English
    Elon Musk secures over $7 billion funding from investors including Larry Ellison

    Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out.

    Reuters
    May 05, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Elon Musk has secured $7.14 billion in funding from a group of investors that includes Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital to fund his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc, according to a filing on Thursday.


    Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out, the filing showed.


    The move comes as Musk's margin loan was reduced to $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion announced earlier, according to the filing.


    ALSO READ: Twitter courts advertisers amid uncertain future under Elon Musk


    Musk's $21 billion financing commitment was also revised to $27.25 billion.

    Musk will continue to hold talks with existing shareholders of Twitter, including the company's former chief Jack Dorsey, to contribute shares to the proposed acquisition, the filing showed.


    Qatar Holding and Dubai-based Vy Capital, also an investor in Musk's other venture The Boring Company, are also part of the investor group.


    Reuters last week reported Musk was in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his Twitter acquisition and tying up less of his wealth in the deal.


    Larry Ellison, a board member at Tesla and a self-described close friend of Elon Musk has committed $1 billion for the funding.

    Twitter's shares were up about 2.9% at $50.5 before the bell, still below Musk's offer of $54.20.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Larry Ellison #Prince Alwaleed bin Talal #Sequoia Capital #Twitter buyout
    first published: May 5, 2022 05:08 pm
