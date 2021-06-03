MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Elon Musk files trademark papers for Tesla restaurant: Report

The three applications are for “restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services."

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
The move is not a complete surprise, as Musk has long spoken of his intentions to open a diner in southern California and even tweeted about his plans in 2018.

The move is not a complete surprise, as Musk has long spoken of his intentions to open a diner in southern California and even tweeted about his plans in 2018.


Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on May 27, filed trademark papers with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for his long touted Tesla restaurant, according to a Bloomberg report.

The applications are for trademarks for the company’s ‘T’ logo design “and two other iterations of ‘Tesla’ stylised logo for use in the food industry”, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

As per the report, the three applications are for “restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services” and are filed under a trademark law provision indicating that Tesla intends to use, but has not done so yet.

Notably, even if approved, the registration will only be effective once it is used.

Close

Related stories

The move is not a complete surprise, as Musk has long spoken of his intentions to open a diner in southern California and even tweeted about his plans for an old-school drive-in, rollerblade, outdoor theatre and rock restaurant in 2018. He had then said the eatery would be situated at the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles “shortly”.

The report assumes the trademarks are for a similar venture.

Notably, Musks’ brother Kimball Musk owns the Kitchen Restaurant Group and in involved in several other restaurant ventures.

Tesla did not respond to queries, as per the report.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Elon Musk #restaurant #Tesla #Trademark #US #world
first published: Jun 3, 2021 03:41 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Bihar is effective in battling second wave of Covid-19: Health Minister Mangal Pandey

Policy Talk | Bihar is effective in battling second wave of Covid-19: Health Minister Mangal Pandey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.