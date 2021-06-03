Elon Musk files trademark papers for Tesla restaurant: Report

The move is not a complete surprise, as Musk has long spoken of his intentions to open a diner in southern California and even tweeted about his plans in 2018.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on May 27, filed trademark papers with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for his long touted Tesla restaurant, according to a Bloomberg report.

The applications are for trademarks for the company’s ‘T’ logo design “and two other iterations of ‘Tesla’ stylised logo for use in the food industry”, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

As per the report, the three applications are for “restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services” and are filed under a trademark law provision indicating that Tesla intends to use, but has not done so yet.

Notably, even if approved, the registration will only be effective once it is used.



Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50’s diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2021

The move is not a complete surprise, as Musk has long spoken of his intentions to open a diner in southern California and even tweeted about his plans for an old-school drive-in, rollerblade, outdoor theatre and rock restaurant in 2018. He had then said the eatery would be situated at the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles “shortly”.

The report assumes the trademarks are for a similar venture.

Notably, Musks’ brother Kimball Musk owns the Kitchen Restaurant Group and in involved in several other restaurant ventures.

Tesla did not respond to queries, as per the report.