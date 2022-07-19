English
    Electric vehicles in India to get boost as Indian, Israeli companies sign MoU to produce aluminium air batteries

    Aditya Birla Group’s metal flagship, Hindalco, has signed an MoU with Phinergy, a leading Israel-based pioneer in metal-air battery technology.

    PTI
    July 19, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    Leading Indian and Israeli companies have teamed up to create cutting edge aluminium-air batteries for Electric Vehicles that could make its adoption easier in India by extending its driving range without the need for charging infrastructure, reduce battery imports, and also give a boost to the Atmanitbhar Bharat initiative by enhancing energy security.

    Aditya Birla Group’s metal flagship, Hindalco, has signed an MoU with Phinergy, a leading Israel-based pioneer in metal-air battery technology, and IOC Phinergy Private Limited (IOP) – a joint venture between Phinergy and Indian Oil Corporation, to create aluminium-air batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), a joint press release by the companies said on July 18.

    According to the MOU, Phinergy and IOP will partner exclusively with Hindalco in India on R&D and pilot production of aluminium plates for Aluminium-Air batteries, and recycling of aluminium, after usage in these batteries.

    In the Aluminium-Air battery, developed by Phinergy, energy is released when aluminium reacts with oxygen in ambient air to produce aluminium hydroxide. Due to its light weight and high energy density, an Aluminium-Air battery significantly increases the driving range of Electric Vehicles.

    It also enables quick refuelling’ and eliminates the need for expensive nationwide charging networks, the press release said. Aluminium-air batteries are expected to make EV adoption more convenient, and accelerate the transition to zero emission mobility. "The leading automobile manufacturers in India are currently testing the technology. An added benefit is that aluminium hydroxide in the battery can be recycled to recover aluminium", the press release said.

    first published: Jul 19, 2022 02:39 pm
