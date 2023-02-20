Election Commission to decide on overseas Indian citizen's participation in electoral process: Muraleedharan to diaspora

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan noted the desire of Indian citizens working overseas to participate in the elections and be part of the India growth story. (Image: ANI-file)

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Monday said the Election Commission would decide on the participation of overseas Indians in the election process.

Muraleedharan is in Singapore on a two-day visit.

Responding to a question during a meeting with the diaspora in Singapore, Muraleedharan agreed that Indians living abroad should be able to participate in the electoral process.

However, he said, "it is ultimately to be decided by the Election Commission." "We ought to allow them time to work out the logistical part of the process and come out with a solution," he said.

He noted the desire of Indian citizens working overseas to participate in the elections and be part of the India growth story.

He noted that there were 34 million people of Indian origin spread across the world whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers as bridges to India from the countries they are working and living in.

During the meeting with the diaspora, Muraleedharan also reiterated India's stand on the Ukraine-Russian conflict.

"Right from the beginning when the conflict broke out between Ukraine and Russia, we have held the view that it has to be resolved through diplomatic ways, dialogue and they have to engage each other," he said to a question on India's role in the conflict.

India has not publicly criticised Russia for its military action in Ukraine, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told Russian President Vladimir Putin last year that "today's era is not of war".

PM Modi's public remarks during a meeting with Putin in Samarkand last year were welcomed by world leaders and even found a mention in the G-20 declaration in Indonesia.

Earlier in the day, he met with Singapore's second foreign minister Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman and discussed bilateral issues.

"We discussed bilateral issues, green energy, startups and fintech among others as part of the bilateral talks." Also discussed were talented and skilled Indian manpower and the role they can continue to play in Singapore's progress, he said.

The two ministers also discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.