Editor's Take | Up to lenders to save Jet Airways

Naresh Goyal-led Jet Airways' insolvency is the last problem state-owned bankers would want with a resolution plan still not in sight for the embattled airline.

The airline is sitting on a debt mount of Rs 8,000 crore and has continuously defaulted on its loan repayment.

Watch Vaibhavi Khanwalkar in conversation with Prince Thomas, as they discuss why the Jet Airways' lenders are worried, and what they can do now.