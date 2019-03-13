App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Edelweiss Securities settles case with Sebi, pays Rs 35 lakh

The market regulator had initiated adjudication proceedings against the firm in November 2016 after it observed that the firm made proprietary fund pay from client bank accounts and thereby failed to segregate client funds and own funds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Edelweiss Securities on Wednesday settled a case related to alleged violation of stock broker regulations with Sebi by paying over Rs 35 lakh towards settlement charges.

The market regulator had initiated adjudication proceedings against the firm in November 2016 after it observed that the firm made proprietary fund pay from client bank accounts and thereby failed to segregate client funds and own funds.

Besides, the firm mapped its own bank account instead of the client's in the demat accounts, where the securities of client were kept and did not use the word "client" in the name of client bank accounts.

Further, there were alleged lapses in the internal control measures for access to institutional trading desk dealing room operation, Sebi said.

related news

By doing so, the firm allegedly violated provisions of Stock Brokers Regulations.

While the proceedings were pending, the firm filed a plea under the settlement mechanism without admitting or denying the guilt in August 2018.

The company in its meeting with the regulator's internal committee in December 2018 proposed to pay Rs 35.31 lakh towards settlement charges.

The amount was approved by the panel of whole-time members of Sebi, the regulator said in a settlement order.

Edelweiss paid Rs 35.31 lakh towards settlement charges on February 27, following which the regulator has disposed of the pending adjudication proceedings.

Enforcement actions, including restoring or initiating the proceedings, could be initiated if any representation made by the firm is found to be untrue, the Sebi order said.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Business #Edelweiss Securities #Market news #SEBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Pakistan Successfully Test-fires 'Smart Weapon' From JF-17 Fighter Jet

Elections 2019: The Story of How 90 Crore Voters Make and Break Histor ...

How Andhra Pradesh Voted In Assembly And LS Polls In The Past Three El ...

Mayawati's Latest Single. I Don't Want to Hold Your Hand

Wait and Watch, Says BJP as it Works Out Plan to Win Guna and Chhindwa ...

For BJP, Nationalism a Strategy to Win Polls Just Like Priyanka’s En ...

BJP's 1st List of Candidates From Karnataka to be Finalised on March 1 ...

Assam Elephant Death: Forest Department Had Warned Army Against Killer ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meanin ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould aga ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Jadhav and B ...

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

After PM Modi’s request, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among stars urging ...

Bumro from Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal shows off his dance moves and impres ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.