business Watch: How will RBI's policy rolling out this week impact markets? RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the first monetary policy of the new financial year on April 8, after a two-day review. This will likely indicate the course RBI will adopt for the remainder of FY23 as it seeks to strike a fine balance between spurring growth and curbing inflation. So will RBI continue to keep rates low to bolster growth or go for a rise? Watch Karunya Rao and Ravi Krishnan decode the central bank's strategy