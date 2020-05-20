App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stimulus package aimed at triggering demand: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

With respect to the criticism from states regarding the conditional provision of additional borrowing, she said if the condition of reforms were linked to the money that goes to states under devolution, that would have been against the constitutional ethos of federalism.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the economic stimulus package unveiled by the government under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan will enable businesses to open up, which will then ensure workers are paid their wages.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, she said the focus of the first package under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, which came soon after the lockdown was announced, was to ensure that no one goes hungry. When the new package was ready for announcement, the message to us from the prime minister was to be careful not to leave out small businesses, FM Sitharaman said.

On the question of why the government did not choose to resort to suggestions of directly putting cash in the hands of the people, FM Sitharaman said: "Many have suggested that money should be given directly to the needy but I think this package announcement was the best way to help them."

Close

Demand, she added, is created not just when you and I go to purchase bare essentials.

related news

"It is also the case when small units have to pay wages and fixed costs, companies open up and buy raw materials, payments made to wage earners who then make payments towards their bills and other things," she said.

She explained that the idea behind choosing this route was that the stimulus package will have a cascading effect. Businesses will now start, it will be ensured that wages are now given to the workers. That is how they will have cash in hand, she said.

With respect to the criticism from states regarding the conditional provision of additional borrowing, she said if the condition of reforms were linked to the money that goes to states under devolution, that would have been against the constitutional ethos of federalism. However, the states had requested that the cap on borrowings be raised, and that is where we linked the same to reforms, Sitharaman added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

The COVID-19 zeitgeist: Notes from China on supply chain realignment

The COVID-19 zeitgeist: Notes from China on supply chain realignment

COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate 26%; Mumbai, Pune together account for 77% of cases

COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate 26%; Mumbai, Pune together account for 77% of cases

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.