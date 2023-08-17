English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    RBI Bulletin: Need 'major reforms' in supply chains to control food price shocks

    The comments in the monthly State of the Economy article come amid a sharp rise in headline retail inflation driven by an eye-watering jump in prices of vegetables on account of supply-side issues

    Siddharth Upasani
    August 17, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST
    Vegetable inflation shot up to 37.3 percent in July, as per latest CPI data.

    Vegetable inflation shot up to 37.3 percent in July, as per latest CPI data.

    In what may be a pointed comment at the government, an article in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monthly bulletin has called for "major reforms" to the country's supply chains of perishable items such as vegetables.

    "The vulnerability of the economy to recurring incidence of vegetable price shocks, especially ahead of and during the monsoon, warrants major reforms in perishable supply chains covering transportation networks, warehousing and storage technologies, and value addition processes that damp the amplitude of these swings," said the regular State of the Economy article - which includes RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra as one of its co-authors - published in the central bank's monthly bulletin on August 17.

    The views expressed in the State of the Economy article do not reflect the central bank's official stance. However, on August 10, Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that "frequent incidences of recurring food price shocks...pose a risk to anchoring of inflation expectations".

    "The role of continued and timely supply side interventions assumes criticality in limiting the severity and duration of such shocks," Das had said while announcing the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent for the third meeting in a row.

    India's headline retail inflation is heavily influenced by food prices, with developments in July being the perfect example as Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation skyrocketed to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent – well above economists' expectations of 6.6 percent – from 4.87 percent in June. This was on account of a huge increase in vegetable inflation to 37 percent from -0.7 percent in June.

    Related stories

    "Stable prices for consumers, assured supplies, and remunerative proceeds for farmers will follow when these reforms lead to efficiency and productivity gains while preserving the quality of output and building up insulation against food inflation from climatic events," the article went on to add.

    The government, on its part, has taken a number of measures to check the rise in food prices – from distributing tomatoes at discounted prices in major consumption centres to conducting open market sales of rice and wheat via e-auctions and banning the export of non-basmati white rice.

    However, prices are still rising, with the State of the Economy article noting that those of cereals and pulses continued to increase in August. Meanwhile, tomato prices have also pushed higher, although latest data is indicative of "some pullback".

    Also Read: Tomato red-hot no more as price cools to Rs 100/kg and soon heading to Rs 30

    Economists expect CPI inflation to again come in above 7 percent in August, data for which will be released on September 12.

    In an interview to Moneycontrol on August 17, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said that while inflation had peaked, the government will continue to take more steps to keep prices in check. However, knee-jerk reactions will be avoided, the top finance ministry official had said.

    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
    Tags: #Economy #food inflation #inflation #RBI
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 08:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!