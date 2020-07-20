Rathin Roy named Managing Director of Overseas Development Institute

Rathan Roy has been named Managing Director of the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) and will step into the position in September, the company said in an official tweet.

"We are delighted to announce that Rathan Roy has been appointed as our Managing Director and will be joining us in September," the company said, adding that they were looking forward to welcoming him.

Currently, Roy is Director and CEO of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) in New Delhi. He is also a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

Roy has also previously held roles as an Economic Diplomat and Policy Advisor at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with postings in London, New York, Kathmandu and Brasilia, according to ODI's website.

The ODI noted that Roy's policy interests and research has mainly focused on fiscal and macroeconomic issues pertinent to human development in developing and emerging economies.

"Excited to work again in a global context @ODIDEV is committed to redefine the 21st century development narrative. But understand this clearly: I will continue to be closely engaged with Indian public policy in these critical times," Roy tweeted.

Roy holds a PhD in Economics and an MPhil from the University of Cambridge. After completion of his PhD, he was tenured at the economics faculty at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, and an economist with the Institute for Development Policy and Management, University of Manchester.