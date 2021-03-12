Railways posts rise in freight traffic this financial year

coal-india-300_42778260

Indian Railways is set to post the highest-ever freight loading this year. The national transporter has reported a marginal rise in the total freight handled during the current financial year to 1,145.69 million tonne (MT) from 1,145.61 MT during the April to March 11 period of the previous financial year.

During the first four months of the financial year, the freight handled by the railways was much below the numbers achieved in 2019-20. However, from August to March 11 period of this fiscal, the national transporter handled 70 MT of incremental loading to wipe out the deficit and become cumulative positive. This incremental loading was achieved despite a 50 MT deficit in coal, which forms almost 50 percent of the total freight traffic.

The only two commodities that were in the negative terrain during the current financial year was coal and petroleum products. “Petroleum products were down because the transportation sector was less active due to the lockdown. On the other hand, commodities like food grains and others have increased during the year,” said Suneet Sharma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway Board.

Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of loading and speed in the month of March 2021 as well for Indian Railways. On a month to month basis, up to March 11, 2021, Indian Railways loading was 43.43 MT, which was 10 per cent higher compared to last year’s loading for the same period (39.33 MT).

On day to day basis, on March 11, the freight loading was 4.07 MT, which was 34 per cent higher compared to last year’s loading for the same date (3.03 MT). The average speed of Freight Trains so far in the month of March was 45.49-kilo meter per hour (kmph) which was almost double compared to last year for the same period (23.29 kmph).