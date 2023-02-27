PM Modi pushes for solar power, group housing models to reach the last mile

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 asked stakeholders to discuss ways to link housing with technology, easy ways to tap solar power and group housing that works both in urban and rural areas to bridge the last mile gap.

The Prime Minister was addressing a webinar on ‘Reaching the last mile’, the fourth of a series of 12 post-budget events organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

The last-mile push

"We need to discuss ways of linking housing with technology for finding ways of making strong but affordable houses, finding easy ways of benefiting from solar power and group housing models acceptable in both urban and rural areas. This year's Budget has kept Rs 80,000 crore for housing for the poor," Modi said.

Emphasising the importance of good governance and constant monitoring for the desired goals, the Prime Minister said, “The more emphasis we put on good governance, the more easily our goal of reaching the last mile will be accomplished.”

Good governance helped in the last-mile delivery in immunisation and vaccine coverage under Mission Indradhanush and also during COVID pandemic.

"The approach of reaching the last mile and saturation policy complement each other. The day we decide that every basic facility will be provided to every citizen in every area, then we will see what a big change will come in the work culture at the local level”, Modi said.

Modi said the Budget 2023 paid special attention to taking the last-mile push to tribal and rural areas.

Thousands of crore rupees were allocated to the Jal Jeevan Mission. The work had begun on more than 60 thousand Amrit Sarovars, of which 30 thousand had already been constructed, he said.

“We have to create a mechanism for new water connections and the pattern of water consumption. We also have to review what can be done to further strengthen the water committee,” he said.

Tribal development has been given prominence in this budget as well. Robust allocations made for the staffing of Eklavya residential schools.

“We have to deliberate on the ways of creating more Atal Tinkering Labs in these schools and workshops for aspects related with startups,” Modi added.

“We have to rapidly provide facilities to our tribal friends in more than 22 thousand villages in more than 200 districts of the country.”

Developemental goals

The Aspirational District Programme had emerged as a successful model in terms of reaching the last mile, the Prime Minister said. Taking this approach further, an aspirational block programme was being launched in 500 blocks of the country.

“For the Aspirational Block programme, we have to work keeping in mind the comparative parameters in the same way as we have worked for the aspirational districts. We have to create an environment of competition with each other at the block level as well,” he said.

Launched in 2018, the programme is aimed at raising living standards and transforming 112 of the country’s most backward districts.