Now, you can search for jobs based on commute time on LinkedIn

Do you hate the long commute to your workplace, but have no alternative? Professional networking firm LinkedIn has now launched a service that will allow you to look for jobs based on how long you are willing to travel to get to work.

In a blog post, LinkedIn has said that when an individual visits job listings on the site from their mobile phone, a "See Your Commute" module will be available for them to check travel time to work, by walking, driving or via public transportation.

A user will also have the option to save their location information locally on the phone so they don’t have to type it in every time you are looking at a job opening. Currently, job listings have filters like location of the job, years of experience and job description.

In cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru heavy traffic can often lead an individual to travel for up to two hours to get to work. Hence, once a job seeker sets 30 minutes or 40 minutes as their preferred commute time, only companies located within that distance will be shown to them.

“You can also set your commute preferences within your Career Interests dashboard so we can provide you with more relevant job recommendations that fit your lifestyle,” said Dan Li of LinkedIn in the blog post.

Although data for India is not available, the professional networking site said that about 85 percent of US professionals would be open to take a pay cut for a shorter commute.