Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

National Education Policy: Multiple entry, exits into degree programmes to be allowed

If one year is completed, a student can get a certificate. If two years are completed then a diploma would be provided.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Students need not stick to the traditional three-year or four-year degree programmes under the National Education Policy(NEP) 2020 approved by the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the NEP, a student can decide whether to complete the full-year programme for entry and exit.

If one year is completed, a student can get a certificate. If the student completes two years, a diploma would be provided. If the three-year or four-year programme is completed, then the degree will be awarded.

A single regulator for higher education will be set up for this purpose.

There will be academic bank of credit that will be set up through a digital locker. So if a student takes a sabbatical in the third year for a fixed period prescribed by the Higher Education Commission, he/she can directly utilise the past credits stored in the digital locker.

After a four year degree programme, a student can directly do a year of Masters degree and then proceed for the Phd programmes. The M.Phil programme will therefore be discontinued.

Credits can be taken through multi-disciplinary education approach. Students can take major or minor programmes. The credit earned in a minor course can be transferred to the degree programme.
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 05:38 pm

