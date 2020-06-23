App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MSME woes | Large corporates with strong liquidity hold up nearly Rs 3.3 lakh crore in payments: Report

The report notes that despite the MSME-focussed steps announced by the Centre as part of the financial relief packages, the sector continues to experience stretched liquidity "given the long credit period extracted from MSMEs by large corporates, many of which have sufficient liquidity of their own."

Tanya Khandelwal @TanyaKh_23
Representative Image
Representative Image

Liquidity issues faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India have been aggravated due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and the lockdown that followed. Even as almost every sector of the economy was dealt an unprecedented blow by the pandemic-led lockdown and halt in business activity, small businesses were among the worst-hit.

As per a report by credit rating agency Brickwork Rating, close to Rs3.3 lakh crore worth of MSME funds are stuck with strong large corporates in the form of receivables.

This is one of the many challenges faced by MSMEs. Two key things intensified the cash crunch being faced by MSMEs during the lockdown --lack of formal funding from the banking system and the delay in payments, the report noted.

Close

Many small businesses are plagued by the issue of a stretched working capital due to delayed payments by buyers (private or even the government). In the case of large corporates, MSMEs witness delayed payments for materials supplied or services provided due to their low bargaining power with such entities.

related news

The lack of access to formal funding from the banking system, a perennial problem that has plagued the sector, has seen recent government intervention. The Rs 3 lakh crore in collateral-free loans being provided to MSMEs in the form of an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package is one such move to ease the sector's woes and help them mitigate the crisis that has reared its head amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 22 said the total amount sanctioned under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by public sector banks and private banks stood at Rs 75,426.39 crore, of which Rs 32,894.86 crore has already been disbursed.

The report, however, notes that despite the MSME-focussed announcements made by the Centre as part of the financial relief packages, the sector continues to experience stretched liquidity "given the long credit period extracted from MSMEs by large corporates, many of which have sufficient liquidity of their own."

The study by Brickwork noted that while some such corporates have weak liquidity and credit profiles, which drives them toward extracting the maximum credit from their suppliers (MSMEs), others have strong credit profiles and liquidity.

Rajat Bahl, Chief Ratings Officer, Brickwork Ratings, said, "Even if 50 percent of the funds held up by strong large corporates with high creditor days are released, it will shore up liquidity for the MSME sector by around Rs 1.6 lakh crore and significantly reduce their liquidity pressure and working capital burden."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:53 pm

tags #Atmanirbhar Bharat #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #MSME

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Model Tenancy law will be placed before Cabinet for approval soon: Housing Secretary

Model Tenancy law will be placed before Cabinet for approval soon: Housing Secretary

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.