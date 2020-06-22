App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme: PSBs & private banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 75,426 crore to MSMEs: Nirmala Sitharaman

Under the 100% ECLGS, the loans sanctioned by public sector banks increased to Rs 42,739.12 crore, of which Rs 22,197.54 crore has been disbursed, she said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Juen 22 said The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the government seems to have hit the ground running with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informing that the total amount sanctioned under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by public sector banks and private banks stands at Rs 75,426.39 crore, of which Rs 32,894.86 crore has already been disbursed.

Under the ECLGS, the loans sanctioned by public sector banks increased to Rs 42,739.12 crore, of which Rs 22,197.54 crore has been disbursed, she said.

Earlier, a consortium of 25 MSME associations has urged the government to widen coverage of the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme and classify distressed units as fully dead, near dead, critically injured, minor impacted and no impact establishments, for targeted policy interventions.

As part of its ''Save MSME Campaign'', the consortium has submitted various suggestions to the Prime Minister''s Office and government departments.

Terming the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme a "non-starter", the consortium said only about 10 per cent of disbursal has been achieved as on date. The scheme was unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over a month ago.

"Those who are dead need honourable exit, those who are near dead require ventilator support. General treatment or solution can only be a First Aid and cannot yield permanent solution," said KE Raghunathan, convenor of the consortium.

The consortium proposed to halve the income tax rates to 15 per cent for proprietors and partnership firms to help them tide over the COVID-19 crisis. They have also suggested a goods and services tax (GST) exemption to small enterprises with up to Rs 5 crore annual sales.

It proposed to change the eligibility criteria for collateral-free loans to cover all the firms that had not been classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) by banks as on March 22, 2020.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:57 pm

tags #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman #SME

