English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Manufacturing PMI edges down to 55.1 in September, cost pressures ease

    India's manufacturing PMI for September has come in above 50 for the 15th month in a row

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    India's manufacturing activity lost some momentum in September, but cost pressures continued to recede, according to the S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index.

    The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI edged down to 55.1 from 56.2 in August, data released on October 3 showed.

    A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction. This is the 15th consecutive 50-plus print for the manufacturing PMI.

    Also Read | Inflation may fall to 5.2% next fiscal on normal rains, ease in supplies: RBI report

    "The latest set of PMI data show us that the Indian manufacturing industry remains in good shape, despite considerable global headwinds and recession fears elsewhere," Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

    Close

    Related stories

    New orders and production saw a substantial increase in September, with some leading indicators suggesting that output looks set to expand further at least in the short-term as firms seek to fulfil sales contracts and replenish stocks, De Lima added.

    Asia’s third-largest economy is expected to be the world’s fastest growing this year but faces headwinds from global and domestic monetary tightening, financial market volatility as well as the persistent impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    India’s central bank last week slashed its fiscal year gross domestic product growth forecast to 7 percent from 7.2 percent earlier.

    Also Read | RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps as battle on inflation continues in full swing

    In September, purchasing costs rose at the slowest pace in just under two years, while output charge inflation receded to a seven-month low, S&P Global said.

    Businesses benefited from a notable moderation in price pressures and companies sought to restrict selling price hikes and overall charge inflation eased to a seven-month low, it added.

    "Once again we saw businesses become more confident in the outlook as inflation worries were tamed. The overall level of positive sentiment seen in September was the best in over seven-and-a-half years,” Pollyanna De Lima said. “That said, currency risks and the impact of a weaker rupee on inflation and interest rates could derail optimism during October."

    India's key inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, returned to 7 percent in August from July’s five-month low of 6.71 percent. The Reserve Bank of India is now just one month away from failure, with inflation having been outside the central bank's 2-6 percent tolerance range for all of 2022.

    The RBI is deemed to have failed if CPI inflation is outside the 2-6 percent range for three consecutive quarters. It averaged 6.3 percent in January-March, 7.3 percent in April-June, and will exceed 6 percent again in July-September.

    The central bank has raised interest rates sharply since early May to curb inflation, in line with several central banks across the globe that are rolling back pandemic-era ultra-easy policies.

    Sharp rate rises by the US Federal Reserve have pummeled developed and emerging market currencies over the past several weeks. The rupee also fallen to record lows.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cost pressure #Economy #high frequency data #PMI #PMI Manufacturing #Purchasing Managers' Index #S&P PMI #S&P Global
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 10:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.