you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol I RBI's data localisation mandate

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol finds out what could be the implications on companies that have missed the RBI deadline.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank Of India’s Mandate on data localisation kicked in on October 15, 2018. About 85 percent of firms comply with the directive. Big global e-payment firms like Visa and MasterCard seek another 12 months to meet the rules.  What is data localisation and why are global players opposing it?

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol finds out what could be the implications on companies that have missed the RBI deadline.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 08:20 am

