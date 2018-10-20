Macro@Moneycontrol I RBI's data localisation mandate

The Reserve Bank Of India’s Mandate on data localisation kicked in on October 15, 2018. About 85 percent of firms comply with the directive. Big global e-payment firms like Visa and MasterCard seek another 12 months to meet the rules. What is data localisation and why are global players opposing it?

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol finds out what could be the implications on companies that have missed the RBI deadline.