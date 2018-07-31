Macro@Moneycontrol | How the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill will affect common man

In the last few years, with growing urbanisation and rising incomes, the number of motor vehicles in India have increased steadily.

The number of registered motor vehicles in India grew by 123% between 2005 and 2013. And between 2005 and 2015, the number of road accidents increased by 14%, and road accident fatalities increased by 54%.

An increase in the number of vehicles on roads, along with the absence of a coordinated policy to control the problem has attributed to an increase in the number of road accidents.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017 will address issues such as third party insurance, regulation of taxi aggregators, and road safety.

If passed, the bill will radically change the course of punishments and fines to be paid for various traffic related offenses.