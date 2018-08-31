Macro@Moneycontrol | E-Vehicle Policy — Opportunities & challenges on the mission of 100% e-mobility

The government is expected to announce the electric vehicle policy soon. This is with the vision of achieving 100% e-mobility by 2030. In this episode, we analyse the preparedness of automakers in India's race to become the third-largest car market by 2030.

Also, to find what are the broad contours of the policy and how does it aim to achieve the aggressive target. We also look at the challenges the government and the industry will face to bridge the huge gap that currently exists between the conventional and electric vehicles.