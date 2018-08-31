App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol | E-Vehicle Policy — Opportunities & challenges on the mission of 100% e-mobility

In this episode, we analyse the preparedness of automakers in India's race to become the third-largest car market by 2030.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is expected to announce the electric vehicle policy soon. This is with the vision of achieving 100% e-mobility by 2030. In this episode, we analyse the preparedness of automakers in India's race to become the third-largest car market by 2030.

Also, to find what are the broad contours of the policy and how does it aim to achieve the aggressive target. We also look at the challenges the government and the industry will face to bridge the huge gap that currently exists between the conventional and electric vehicles.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 08:47 pm

tags #Economy #India #video

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.