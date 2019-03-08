App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro watch | ECB downgrades 2019 growth outlook; euro to weaken as monetary accommodation to continue

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Whatsapp

Highlights:
ECB downgrades GDP growth outlook for the eurozone area to 1.1 percent
- To keep the policy rates at current levels through the end of 2019
Launched new series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations
Risk to outlook tilted to downside given geopolitical risks

-------------------------------------------------

The European Central Bank (ECB) has downgraded its assessment of domestic economic situation, which has implications for global growth and monetary policy normalisation. The regulator came up with its troika of announcements –– slower growth, enhanced liquidity measures and extended low interest rate environment -- sounding similar to the stance taken during the European debt crisis.

ECB announcements

On March 7, ECB downgraded its 2019 GDP growth outlook for the eurozone area to 1.1 percent from 1.7 percent assessed at its December policy meet. A downward shift in outlook was partly anticipated, given the weak macro numbers from individual countries – particularly Germany. In data released in February, Germany managed a flat growth in Q4 CY18, after contraction in Q3, and has barely been able to save itself from a technical recession.

Given this backdrop, ECB expects to keep policy rates at current levels through 2019-end.  In fact, it would keep it at lower levels till the time inflation is close to two percent on a sustained basis. Currently, euro area Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation is 1.5 percent, which is expected to decline further later this year taking cues from the price of crude oil futures. It expects inflation to clock 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent in in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

related news

Ensuring that liquidity is sufficient, ECB enumerated that it is fully re-investing principal payments from the asset purchase programme till the time it starts raising interest rate. It has launched a new series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO-III), which would help in bank lending conditions and smooth transmission of monetary policy. To simplify it, this is lending to the banking system and is focused on stimulating further lending to end-customers.

Market reaction:

A significant change in growth expectations draws concerns for market participants. While the market anticipated downward revision, this was more-than-anticipated and earlier-than-expected. European and US indices were down 0.5 percent to one percent on March 7. German bond yields have dipped to levels last seen in 2016 and the dollar-euro has weakened.

Takeaways:

There is a sizeable moderation in euro area economic momentum, which is expected to extend in the current year. As per ECB, risks to euro area growth outlook remains on the downside. On account of geopolitical factors such as Brexit, US-China trade war and the slowdown in China, further downward revision is possible later this year.

Having said that, there are few positive signals in terms of favourable labour market dynamics and rising wage growth. Unlike the US Federal Reserve, the ECB continues to maintain a larger balance sheet, which is around 42 -43 percent of eurozone GDP.

In our view, ECB has emerged as a key risk factor to monitor for a considerable period of time. A good part of the euro area risk pertains to external slowdown. Interestingly, the euro area has a higher share of exports (28 percent of GDP) compared to the US (12 percent of GDP) and China (20 percent). Share of the euro area in global exports is 15.6 percent.

In the domestic market, there are few sectors and countries to watch for such as Italy and the automobile industry in Germany. In case of the latter, while there were some transient domestic factors such as implementation of tougher vehicle emissions standards, slowdown in China and ongoing US-China trade war is adversely impacting it.

Overall, we expect ample degree of monetary accommodation to continue for the foreseeable future. This underlines the continued shift in global central banks stance, which is in contrast to what was visible a year back. Hence, we anticipate a downward bias for the euro in the near term.

Follow @anubhavsays

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #ECB #Economy #macro #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

‘Crazed People' Attacking Our Kashmiri Brothers, State Govts Should ...

Pakistan Never Seriously Cracked Down on Militant Groups That Attack I ...

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Jharkhand Win Thriller; Delhi Crumble

Women's Day : Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World

People Have Right to Know Truth About Balakot Air Strike, Says Gehlot

Ali Fazal Credits Aamir Khan for His Constant Thirst for Knowledge

International Women's Day: Kashmiri Warrior Queen Didda Remembered in ...

By Increasing OBC Quota, is Kamal Nath Trying to Dent BJP’s Combined ...

On Women's Day, Pakistan's First Hindu Dalit Woman Senator Chairs Parl ...

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

Women's Day 2019: Here's all you need to know about Sukanya Samriddhi ...

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Apple CEO changes Twitter name to 'Tim Apple'

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid rising slowdown concerns; Ta ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Mamata Banerjee sticks to tradition, launches Lok Sabha election campa ...

Balakot villagers say religious school that India says it bombed looks ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

Indian Wells 2019: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran shocks Benoit Paire to ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Australia p ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.