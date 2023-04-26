L&T, MEIL emerge lowest bidders for Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project: Sources  

Representative picture of Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) seemed on course to secure jobs worth Rs 14,000 crore to build the ambitious Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project in Mumbai.

The two companies were found as lowest bidders after the financial bids were opened on April 25, two officials involved with the process told Moneycontrol.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the state agency executing this project, floated a tender in January for two packages of civil construction work for the tunnel project that aims to reduce the travel time from Thane to Mumbai western suburbs from 60 minutes to 15-20 minutes. This will also substantially cut carbon emission from vehicles on that route.

Both engineering and construction companies bid the lowest price for two different packages of the Thane-Borivali tunnel road project. L&T and MEIL were the only two bidders when the technical bids were opened earlier this month. “MEIL and L&T are the lowest bidders. But the LoA (letter of award) is yet to be issued,” one of the sources said.

Typically, after identifying the lowest bidder, MMRDA has a process of approval after which the project is awarded officially.

In response to Moneycontrol’s query, a MMRDA official declined to comment on the lowest bidders but added that the process to award the project is underway and will be completed soon. L&T and MEIL are yet to respond to Moneycontrol’s email query.

The project aims to build two road tunnels of 10.8 km each under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and the approach roads on both ends, which will provide a shorter route to commuters and help them bypass the congested route they use now. The government is keen to start work on the project before monsoon this year.

MEIL has bid Rs 7,464 crore for Package 1, which entails designing and construction of 5.75 km from the Borivali side for the twin tunnel project. L&T, on the other hand, bid Rs 6,625 crore for Package 2 that covers designing and construction of 6.09 km from the Thane side for the twin tunnel project.

The tunnels will have three lanes each and connect Ekta Nagar, Magathane in Borivali and Tikuji-Ni-Wadi at Manpada in Thane. The tunnel road will help reduce traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

While announcing the project in July 2021, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was the Urban Development Minister at the time, had said that extra care will be taken to avoid any impact to the biodiversity of the national park.