App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investments via P-notes fall for fourth month in a row, stand at Rs 76,611 cr

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly after going through a due diligence process.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Dropping for the fourth consecutive month, investments through participatory notes (P-notes) in the Indian capital market stood at Rs 76,611 crore at the end of September.

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly after going through a due diligence process.

Investments through P-notes have been continuously declining since June, according to the latest data from markets regulator Sebi.

Close

The total value of P-note investments in the Indian markets -- equity, debt, and derivatives -- declined to Rs 76,611 crore till September-end, from Rs 79,088 crore at August-end, showed the data.

related news

At the end of July, the Indian capital market saw a total inflow of Rs 81,082 crore via P-notes, a fall as compared to Rs 81,913 crore till June-end. The investment had stood at Rs 82,619 in May.

Of the total investments made till the end of September, Rs 50,676 crore was invested in the equities, Rs 25 crore in debt and Rs 241 crore in the derivatives segment.

In July, the board of Sebi has approved a proposal to rationalise the framework for issuance of P-notes -- an instrument once very popular with foreign investors.

The use of P-notes has been on a decline since 2017 and slumped to a nine-and-a-half year low of Rs 66,587 crore at the end of October.

In July 2017, markets regulator Sebi has notified stricter P-notes norms stipulating a fee of USD 1,000 that will be levied on each instrument to check any misuse for channelising black money.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 01:31 pm

tags #Economy #India #invesments #P-Notes

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.