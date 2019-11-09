Insight18 | What is RCEP and why India decided not to join the free-trade agreement

Watch the video to get a complete understanding of what is RCEP and why India decided not to be part of the free-trade agreement.
India announced on November 4 that it was not going to be part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation (RCEP) as negotiations failed to address New Delhi's concerns.
Citing the reason behind its decision, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We took the right decision to not join RCEP in national interest. India participated in RCEP in good faith and negotiated hard. India has significant core interests that remain unresolved."Watch the video to get a complete understanding of what is RCEP and why India decided not to be part of the free-trade agreement.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 9, 2019 08:54 am