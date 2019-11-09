App
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insight18 | What is RCEP and why India decided not to join the free-trade agreement

Watch the video to get a complete understanding of what is RCEP and why India decided not to be part of the free-trade agreement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India announced on November 4 that it was not going to be part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation (RCEP) as  negotiations failed to address New Delhi's concerns.

Citing the reason behind its decision, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We took the right decision to not join RCEP in national interest. India participated in RCEP in good faith and negotiated hard. India has significant core interests that remain unresolved."

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 08:54 am

tags #FTA #Insight 18 #RCEP #video

