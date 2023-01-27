English
    Union Budget 2023: Govt may peg gross borrowing under Rs 16 trillion, says report

    Reuters
    January 27, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

    India's federal government is likely to keep its gross market borrowing below 16 trillion rupees ($196 billion) for 2023/24 as it does not want to destabilise the bond market with any negative surprises, two sources close to the deliberations said.

    "Feedback from the market participants is that a borrowing of 15.5-16 trillion rupees can be absorbed well in the next financial year," one of the officials told Reuters.

    The second official said that based on the discussions held so far within the government, the view has emerged that borrowing should be consistent with the market's expectation.

    The government has so far raised 12.93 trillion rupees up to January 27, which is 91% of the overall gross borrowing target of 14.21 trillion rupees in the 2022/23 fiscal year which ends on March 31.