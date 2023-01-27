Union Budget 2023: Govt may peg gross borrowing under Rs 16 trillion, says report

India's federal government is likely to keep its gross market borrowing below 16 trillion rupees ($196 billion) for 2023/24 as it does not want to destabilise the bond market with any negative surprises, two sources close to the deliberations said.

"Feedback from the market participants is that a borrowing of 15.5-16 trillion rupees can be absorbed well in the next financial year," one of the officials told Reuters.

The second official said that based on the discussions held so far within the government, the view has emerged that borrowing should be consistent with the market's expectation.

The government has so far raised 12.93 trillion rupees up to January 27, which is 91% of the overall gross borrowing target of 14.21 trillion rupees in the 2022/23 fiscal year which ends on March 31.

Read More

Traders are waiting for the Union budget on Feb. 1, with the government's fiscal consolidation path and its borrowing calendar for fiscal year 2024 set to be the next market-moving trigger.

The federal government's gross indebtedness has more than doubled in the past four years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has spent heavily to cushion the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide relief to the poor.

India's finance ministry did not immediately reply to an email and a message seeking comments.

In a Reuters poll, economists forecast the government will borrow a record 16 trillion Indian rupees in the fiscal year to March 2024 on higher infrastructure spending.

The poll also suggested that the government would bring the budget deficit down to 6.0 percent of GDP in 2023/24. It aims to reach a target of 4.5 percent by 2025/26.

The indebtedness of federal and state governments is equal to 83 percent of annual gross domestic product (GDP), a ratio higher than that of many other emerging economies. The country's sovereign credit rating is just a notch above junk level.