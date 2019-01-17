IIT Hyderabad launches India's first B.Tech course in artificial intelligence

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is launching, in what is claimed to be, India's first full-fledged B.Tech (Bachelors of Technology) programme in artificial intelligence (AI) for the academic year 2019-20.

The institute said it is the third globally to offer this B.Tech course.

Globally, US-based Carnegie Mellon University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) offer similar courses.

This course will have an intake of around 20 students who can take the programme through JEE-Advanced. The aim here is to produce students with a sound understanding of the fundamentals of theory and practice of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

IIT Hyderabad already offers an M.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning.

UB Desai, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “The basic aim is to create a complete ecosystem for Artificial Intelligence Academics and Research at IIT Hyderabad. This involves B.Tech, M.Tech and different minor programmes in AI. Moreover, R&D will be strongly entwined with academics.”

The course will also focus on application verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, smart mobility, among others. The ethical impact of AI and its technologies on areas such as privacy, bias and related issues will also be a key component of this B.Tech programme.

Sumohana Channappayya, Dean (Research and Development), IIT Hyderabad, said demand for professionals trained in this area far exceeds the current supply.

Students pursuing other degrees such as B.Tech in chemical engineering or mechanical engineering can now do a minor in AI as well from the 2019-20 academic year.