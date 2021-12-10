MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

IIP grows by 3.2% in October 2021

The index of industrial production during the month stood at 133.7, with mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors recording indices of 109.7, 134.7 and 167.3, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 06:33 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 3.2 percent in October 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in the past year, as per the data released by the government on December 10.

The IIP growth rate has marginally slowed down as compared to September 2021, when a 3.3 percent surge was recorded as per the revised estimates.

In October, a high production was recorded by the manufacturing and electricity sectors. In terms of use-based classification, the indices stood strong for intermediate goods and infrastructure/construction goods.

"For the month of October 2021, the quick estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 stands at 133.7. The indices of industrial production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of October 2021 stand at 109.7, 134.7 and 167.3 respectively," the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.

The indices stood at 128.5 for primary goods, 90.3 for capital goods, 143.7 for intermediate goods and 151.8 for infrastructure/construction goods during the month, the ministry said.

Close

Related stories

Further, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stood at 125.6 and 149.5, respectively.

The numbers released for October point towards the wearing off of low-base effect, as was also reflected in September.

In July and August, a massive IIP growth of 29.3 and 13.6 percent YoY, as the industrial production in the year-ago period had been severely hit due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, the IIP has grown by 20 per cent in the first six months (April-October) of financial year 2022, as compared to the contraction of (-)17.3 percent rise recorded in the same period of last fiscal year, the government data showed.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Economy #Index of Industrial Production (IIP) #Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation
first published: Dec 10, 2021 05:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.