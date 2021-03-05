IIM Ahmedabad Cluster 2 placements: Consumer goods firms hand out highest number of job offers

Consumer goods firms handed out the highest number of job offers in Cluster 2 of the final placements at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Samsung Electronics and CK Birla Group made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) of six each, closely followed by Lenovo with five offers.

The institute said in a statement that the second cluster comprised advertising & media, consumer goods, consumer services, consumer electronics, general management & leadership and retail.

In the consumer goods and consumer electronics segment, companies such as Asian Paints, CavinKare, HUL, Indigo, ITC, Lenovo, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung Electronics, Tata Sky and Wipro Consumer Care took part.

In the general management and leadership cohort, companies like CK Birla Group, Reliance Industries and RPG Group gave out job offers with retail saw firms like Grofers and Flipkart participating.

The third cluster is scheduled to be conducted on March 8, 2021.

In Cluster 1, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) at 32, closely followed by McKinsey with 30 offers in Cluster 1 of the final placements at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

The firms that participated in Cluster 1 comprised four cohorts – investment banking & markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management.

Moneycontrol had reported how there will not be any impact of the COVID-19 led economic slowdown on the final placements at these business schools.

Business school placements are an indicator of the general employment scenario in the country. Considering the economic stagnation forced by the coronavirus outbreak, there were fears that job placements at institutes would be impacted.

IIM Nagpur completes 100 percent placement

IIM Nagpur has completed the final placements process for its flagship Master’s programme in Business Administration (MBA) of 121 students.

The institute said in a statement that the average pay package was Rs 13.21 lakh per annum. Here, consulting & IT emerged as the most sought-after sectors, followed by banking/financial services and fast-moving consumer goods and consumer durables with more than 60 percent of the batch opting for companies in these sectors.

The list of prominent recruiters who have participated in this year’s Campus Placements Season includes Bain & Co., BNY Mellon, Accenture, Arcelor Mittal, DHL, Deloitte, Dalmia Bharat, Tata Power, TVS, ZS Associates, L&T InfoTech, Crompton Greaves, IQVIA, HCL, Magicbricks, Tresvista and Urban Company.

The first-time recruiters included companies such as Bain & Co, Xiaomi, Sula Vineyards, NCR Corporation, Salesforce, Utkarsh Bank, Collegedunia, and Zypp Electric among others.