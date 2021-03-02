IIM Ahmedabad Cluster 1 placement: BCG makes highest number of offers at 32, followed by McKinsey

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) at 32, closely followed by McKinsey with 30 offers in Cluster 1 of the final placements at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

The firms that participated in Cluster 1 comprised four cohorts – investment banking & markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management.

Moneycontrol had reported how there will not be any impact of the COVID-19 led economic slowdown in the final placements at these business schools.

Business school placements are an indicator of the general employment scenario in the country. Considering the economic stagnation forced by the Coronavirus outbreak, there were fears that job placements at institutes would be impacted.

In Cluster 1, the recruiters included regular partners such as Accenture Strategy, American Express, Analysys Mason, Arthur D Little, Avendus, Bain & Co., BCG, Citi, Credit Suisse, GEP Consulting, Goldman Sachs, IBM, HSBC, Kearney, KPMG, Mastercard, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Nomura, Oliver Wyman, Praxis, PWC & The Xander Group among others.

The institute said in a statement that consulting firms, offering management consulting roles across geographies (including Middle East) continue to hire in large numbers.

Finance firms offered (including pre-placement offers) roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies (including Singapore).

Here, Nomura made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) at seven, closely followed by Goldman Sachs and Bank of America – Merrill Lynch of five in Cluster 1 held on March 2.

The second cluster will be held on March 5, 2021. IIM-A will have a total of three clusters as part of the final placement process. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire placement process is being held virtually.

Unlike other business schools, IIM-A does not immediately disclose salary packages offered to student. A detailed audited placement report will be released by the institute by the end of the year with these exact details.