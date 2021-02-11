Here's how you can open Post Office digital savings account using IPPB mobile app

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) offers a facility to open savings accounts digitally with the help of its IPPB mobile application. Using the app post Office account holders can easily carry out basic banking transactions.

Using the app, the customer can complete day to day activities such as depositing money, checking balance, transferring money and other financial transactions, which otherwise required one to visit the nearest post office. The app also allows transfer of money to Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA).

The digital savings account is valid only for a year. Within a year of opening the account, you are supposed to complete biometric authentication for the account after which it will be converted into a regular savings account.

How to open a Post Office Digital savings account

Download the IPPB app and open a digital savings account on your mobile phone if you do not have the time to visit a post office to open an IPPB account.

-The applicant must be an Indian citizen above 18 years of age.

-Go to the IPPB Mobile Banking application on your mobile phone and then click on ‘Open Account’.

-All you need is your PAN card number and Aadhaar card number.

-After feeding in both the details, you get an OTP on your linked mobile number to open the instant bank account.

-Provide your personal information such as mother’s name, educational qualifications, address and nomination details

-Once all the details are filled and submitted, the account is opened and can be accessed using the app.