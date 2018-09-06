App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here is LinkedIn’s list of 10 most sought-after job roles in India right now

Technology-driven roles are the most in demand but not necessarily in the IT industry alone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Are you a machine learning engineer, application development analyst or back-end developer? If yes, you are in high-demand in upcoming job roles in India. According to a report by professional networking firm LinkedIn, technology-related roles are in high demand.

The first India edition of this report has also traced the career graphs of professionals in the top five roles to get a sense of how it has progressed over the past five years.

The top ten emerging jobs: 

1. Machine Learning Engineer
2. Application Development Analyst
3. Back End Developer
4. Full Stack Engineer
5. Data Scientist
6. Customer Success Manager
7. Digital Marketing Specialist
8. Big Data Developer
9. Sales Recruiter

10. Python Developer

related news

As a data scientist told LinkedIn, his job title didn’t exist when he was a student at a university less than five years ago. People in his area of expertise were described as being into 'analytics or machine learning studies'.

The report said in these times of rapid change the human resources (HR) and talent acquisition professionals need to keep it simple. The emphasis should be on looking for employees with transferable skills which enable them to adapt to changing workforce demands.

Tech roles are in high demand, but soft skills are also key

Technology roles dominate this list, but the report also finds these roles are no longer limited to only technology companies. Today, technology jobs are in demand across sectors from pharmaceuticals to banking and retail, and companies in these industries see a high demand for talent in these roles.

What skills

For example, the role of Machine Learning Engineer has seen a 43x rate of growth in this five-year period, and the Application Development Analyst’s role has seen a 32x rate of growth.

However, soft skills are seen as one of the most in-demand skills and are increasingly more critical to success in this tech age.

Where are these professionals coming from? While machine learning and data scientists in the US come from academia or have a master’s degree, over 50 percent of these professionals in India have a bachelor’s degree and are trained on the job.

Feon Ang, VP-Asia Pacific, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions said, “It is interesting to observe that soft skills such as relationship building and customer management are equally relevant for jobs of tomorrow.”

Growth

With India set to see the youngest workforce in 2020, Ang said, recruiters and HR officers will benefit by hiring based on skills, instead of previous job titles, and upskilling should be a focus for all organisations in order to make talent future-ready.

Knowing the supply/demand balance in a city can help companies decide whether to look for talent in ‘x’ city or tap into talent willing to migrate.

For instance, the explosion of data has created demand for data scientists across cities, with Mumbai and NCR witnessing maximum competition for this role. Outward bound, India is the largest supplier of data scientists and cyber security specialists to Singapore where 22 percent to all data scientists who have migrated there are from India.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #Economy #HR

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.