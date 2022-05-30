English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    GST has not boosted states' tax collections: Ind Ra

    The rating agency said that the data does not point to any benefits to the states in the last five years since the implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

    PTI
    May 30, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Domestic ratings agency India Ratings on Monday said the GST has not helped states achieve the key objective of boosting their tax revenue.

    The rating agency said that the data does not point to any benefits to the states in the last five years since the implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

    From June this year, the Centre will stop giving states any compensation for tax collection shortfall.

    GST compensation for a five-year period was part of the agreement between states and the central government at the time of the roll-out of the new indirect tax regime in 2017.

    Several states have asked for an extension of the GST compensation.

    Close

    Related stories

    However, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget for FY23, has already said that the compensation period will not be extended beyond June 2022.

    "…the data available so far does not instill confidence with respect (of) GST achieving or is on course to achieve its two key objectives, namely it boosts the tax revenue and is beneficial for the consuming states,” the rating agency said.

    The share of state GST (SGST) in States’ Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) at 55.4 per cent during FY18-FY21 compared 55.2 per cent during FY14-FY17 indicates that the growth in both SGST and non-SGST components of SOTR has been broadly similar, it said.

    "This means the GST implementation did not result in any incremental benefit to the SOTR. Moreover, SGST growth at an average 6.7 per cent during FY18-FY21 has been lower than the 9.8 per cent growth recorded by the taxes subsumed under GST during FY14-FY17,” it added.

    Until the GST implementation, producing/exporting states used to collect VAT (sales tax) on the sales within the states and also Central Sales Tax (CST) of up to 2 per cent on the inter-state sales, it said.

    States where CST was contributing more than 4.5 per cent to their SOTR during FY12-FY17 were Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu – a mix of both producing and consuming states.

    "After the GST implementation, the proportion of CST in SOTR declined to 0.95 per cent in FY21 (RE) from 4.16 per cent in FY17,” it said.

    The agency said another way of assessing the GST performance of states is to examine the SGST growth during FY19-FY22, and pointed out that Odisha is the only state having average SGST collection exceeding 14 per cent with a 20.06 per cent growth in SGST between FY19-22, and is followed by Bihar (13.89 per cent), Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Chhatisgarh.

    A total of 17 major states recorded average SGST growth of below 10 per cent, while Uttarakhand recorded negative average SGST growth of 4.02 per cent during FY19-FY22.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #GST #India Ratings #State GST
    first published: May 30, 2022 07:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.