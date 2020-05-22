Governor Shaktikanta Das: RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on May 22 announced 40 basis points cut in repo rate to 4 percent.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) has voted 5:1 to reduce policy repo rate by 40 basis points, Das said while addressing his third press conference.

The MPC maintained its accommodative stance.



MPC assessed that inflation outlook is highly uncertain, Das said.



Food inflation which had eased from January 2020 peak in February and March has now surged to 8.6 percent in April. The price of vegetables, oilseeds, and milk has emerged as pressure points, he said.

Das said the decision was taken at an off-cycle meeting of the monetary policy committee that was done over the past three days.

