you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Governor Shaktikanta Das: RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

This is the governor's third such presser in the context of COVID-19 related measures in last two months. The first one was on March 27 and the second on April 17

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on May 22 announced 40 basis points cut in repo rate to 4 percent.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) has voted 5:1 to reduce policy repo rate by 40 basis points, Das said while addressing his third press conference.

The MPC maintained its accommodative stance.

Das said the decision was taken at an off-cycle meeting of the monetary policy committee that was done over the past three days.

MPC assessed that inflation outlook is highly uncertain, Das said. 



Food inflation which had eased from January 2020 peak in February and March has now surged to 8.6 percent in April. The price of vegetables, oilseeds, and milk has emerged as pressure points, he said.


First Published on May 22, 2020 10:07 am

tags #RBI Governor #RBI May 22 Announcements #RBI press conference #Shaktikanta Das

