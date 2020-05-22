App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GDP growth to remain negative in FY 20-21, says RBI Governor Das

He stated that if inflation trajectory evolves as expected, more space will open up to address risks to growth

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shaktikanta Das (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Shaktikanta Das (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

The GDP growth in FY2020-21 is expected to remain in the negative category, with some pick up in the second half, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on May 22.

"There will be a gradual revival of activity and demand by the second half of FY21. MPC (monetary policy committee ) believes it is essential to instil confidence at this point of time," Das told media.

The country’s top banker also announced a 40 basis points cut in repo rate to 4 percent.

Close

"The monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously voted for a 40 basis points policy repo rate cut," he said, speaking to the media first time after the government announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package.

related news

The committee voted 5:1 in favour of the cut, Das said, adding the decision was taken at an off-cycle meeting of the MPC that was on for the past three days.

If inflation trajectory evolved as was expected, more space would be opened up to address risks to growth, Das said, keeping the doors open for further cuts.

Follow our LIVE blog on the RBI press conference

This is the RBI governor’s third press conference since the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March.

In his press meetings on March 27 and April 17, the RBI governor announced a series of measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and cushion the economy from the COVID-19 downturn.

Check our complete coverage on RBI's May 22 announcements here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 10:43 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India #RBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases; death toll mounts to 3,583

Coronavirus pandemic | India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases; death toll mounts to 3,583

North Korea's Kim Jong Un keeps low public profile in May: Analysts

North Korea's Kim Jong Un keeps low public profile in May: Analysts

India-Nepal ties cannot be left to the vagaries of miscommunication

India-Nepal ties cannot be left to the vagaries of miscommunication

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.