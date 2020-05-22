RBI Governor Press Conference Live | MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to hold a video press conference at 10 am today (May 22). This is the central bank head's first media address since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore financial stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is also Das' third presser since the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in March. COVID-19 has impacted businesses and the central bank and government have since announced various measures to help the economy.

In the first two pressers on March 27 and April 17, the RBI governor announced a series of measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and cushion the economy from the COVID-19 shock.

Here are the key expectations from Das' press conference today:

> Announce an extension of the loan moratorium for term loans for a few more months in the backdrop of extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

> Announce the continuation of the liquidity support measures for banks to lend to non-banking finance companies and small industrial units in view of the prolonged stress in the economy.

> Comments on the recent economic package announced by the government to counter the COVID-19 impact in the economy.