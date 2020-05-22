RBI Governor Press Conference Live | MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%
RBI Governor press conference comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore financial stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to hold a video press conference at 10 am today (May 22). This is the central bank head's first media address since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore financial stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It is also Das' third presser since the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in March. COVID-19 has impacted businesses and the central bank and government have since announced various measures to help the economy.
In the first two pressers on March 27 and April 17, the RBI governor announced a series of measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and cushion the economy from the COVID-19 shock.Here are the key expectations from Das' press conference today:
> Announce an extension of the loan moratorium for term loans for a few more months in the backdrop of extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31.
> Announce the continuation of the liquidity support measures for banks to lend to non-banking finance companies and small industrial units in view of the prolonged stress in the economy.> Comments on the recent economic package announced by the government to counter the COVID-19 impact in the economy.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says a facility of Rs 15,000 crore line of credit for 90 days for US dollar swap facility will be provided to EXIM Bank. This will have a rollover facility to upto one year.
In order to provide greater flexibility of SIDBI, another 90 days extension for the 90-day term loan facilities will be offered, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. This will provide additional liquidity support to the MSME sector.
Monetary policy transmission has improved, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. He added that an improvement in passing on a lower rate to borrowers has been noticed across various business segments.
Governor Shaktikanta Das: RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%
This is the governor's third such presser in the context of COVID-19 related measures in last two months. The first one was on March 27 and the second on April 17
If the inflation trajectory evolves as per the expectation, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that some room will open to look at risks to growth and take measures.
There will be gradual revival of activity and demand by the second half of FY21, said RBI governor. He added that gross domestic product will remain in negative territory this year with some pickup in pulses segment.
MPC is of the view that headline inflation in first half of 2020 will be stay intact but by Q3 and Q4 it may fall below the target of 4 percent, said the RBI governor.
Food inflation is now under pressure As far as food inflation is concerned, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that food inflation which had eased from January 2020 peak in February and March has now surged to 8.6 percent in April. Here, he said that price of vegetables, oilseeds, and milk emerged as pressure points.
Agriculture and allied activities have given a beacon of hope for the country, said the RBI governor. A ray of hope is also brought in from the normal south-west monsoons this year, added Shaktikanta Das.