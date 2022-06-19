English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Fuel Prices on June 19: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

    In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 and diesel Rs 97.28

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Petrol and diesel prices have held steady so far, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers shows. Prices have remained unchanged ever since the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre.

    The duty cut brought down the petrol price in Delhi by Rs 9.5 a litre and Rs 7 a litre for diesel. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62.

    In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 111.35 and diesel at Rs 97.28. Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per in Chennai, while in Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76.

    Oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel as they pass on the excise duty cut to consumers in India, which meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    Oil tumbles to month-low

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Jun 15, 2022

    Wednesday, 15th June, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jun 15, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      111
    View more

    Wednesday, 15th June, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jun 15, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      97
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Oil prices tumbled about 6 percent to a four-week low on June 17 on worries that interest rate hikes by major central banks could slow the global economy and cut demand for energy.

    Also pressuring prices, the dollar rose to its highest level during the week since December 2002 against a basket of currencies, making oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

    Brent futures fell $6.69, or 5.6 percent, to settle at $113.12 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $8.03, or 6.8 percent, to settle at $109.56.

    This was the lowest close for Brent since May 20 and the lowest for WTI since May 12. It was also the biggest daily percentage decline for Brent since early May and the biggest for WTI since late March.

    For the week, Brent futures declined for the first time in five weeks, while WTI dropped for the first time in eight weeks.

    There will be no US trading on Monday, June 20, the Juneteenth holiday.

    (With inputs from Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel #diesel price #Economy #fuel price #India #petrol #Petrol price
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 09:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.