Fuel Prices on June 19: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices have held steady so far, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers shows. Prices have remained unchanged ever since the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre.

The duty cut brought down the petrol price in Delhi by Rs 9.5 a litre and Rs 7 a litre for diesel. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62.

In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 111.35 and diesel at Rs 97.28. Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per in Chennai, while in Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76.

Oil marketing companies are incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel as they pass on the excise duty cut to consumers in India, which meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Oil tumbles to month-low

Oil prices tumbled about 6 percent to a four-week low on June 17 on worries that interest rate hikes by major central banks could slow the global economy and cut demand for energy.

Also pressuring prices, the dollar rose to its highest level during the week since December 2002 against a basket of currencies, making oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Brent futures fell $6.69, or 5.6 percent, to settle at $113.12 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $8.03, or 6.8 percent, to settle at $109.56.

This was the lowest close for Brent since May 20 and the lowest for WTI since May 12. It was also the biggest daily percentage decline for Brent since early May and the biggest for WTI since late March.

For the week, Brent futures declined for the first time in five weeks, while WTI dropped for the first time in eight weeks.

There will be no US trading on Monday, June 20, the Juneteenth holiday.

(With inputs from Reuters)