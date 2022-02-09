MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Fuel prices on February 09: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi & other cities

    On November 3, the Centre went for the deepest excise duty cut ever to cool prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
    In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre respectively. (Representative image)

    In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre respectively. (Representative image)

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on February 9, a notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers showed, with no change in rates for more than 90 days now.

    The last rate cut was by Delhi when it reduced the local sales tax, or the value-added tax (VAT), on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 a litre. Diesel price remains unchanged in the national capital at Rs 86.67 a litre.

    On November 3, the Centre had gone for the deepest excise duty cut ever to cool retail prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. Many states and union territories followed the Centre's led to give further relief to consumers.

    In Mumbai, a November 4 cut reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

    In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remain at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79. Petrol is at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 in Chennai.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

    Tuesday, 08th February, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      110
    View more

    Tuesday, 08th February, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    The states and union territories cut VAT after the Centre reduced excise duty include Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Sikkim, Mizoram, Daman and Diu, Karnataka and Puducherry.

    States that have, so far, not lowered VAT include are largely opposition ruled states including Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

    The Congress-ruled Punjab, which votes for the new assembly on February 20, has seen the biggest drop in petrol prices after it slashed VAT the most. The union territory of Ladakh has seen the biggest drop in diesel rates.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #diesel #Economy #fuel prices #India #petrol
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.