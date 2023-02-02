English
    FM Sitharaman sees quick rollout of states' interest-free capex loan scheme in FY24

    As per the Budget, states can get up to Rs 1.3 lakh crore as long-term, interest-free loans from the Centre in 2023-24 for capital expenditure purposes

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 02, 2023 / 10:17 PM IST
    File image of FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expects several states to submit project proposals in the first month of 2023-24 itself under the special long-term loan scheme they can avail for capital expenditure.

    "This year we have been talking with the chief secretaries of the state governments, to say that this moves fast and moves early. So my strong belief is that in the month of April itself, there should be a substantial number of proposals coming from many states so the release (of funds) can happen straight away," the finance minister said on February 2 at a post-Budget industry interaction.

    In the Budget Sitharaman presented on February 1, the Centre set itself a capex target of Rs 10 lakh crore for 2023-24. This includes Rs 1.3 lakh crore as 50-year, interest-free loans for states, up from Rs 1 lakh crore budgeted for 2022-23.

    However, states have not been able to utilise this pool of resources in the current financial year. As such, the Centre revised the estimate for capital expenditure for 2022-23 down to Rs 7.28 lakh crore from Rs 7.5 lakh crore.