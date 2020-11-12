Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0: FM Sitharaman announces Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to boost employment creation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on November 12, announced a new employment scheme. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana is being launched to incentivise the creation of new employment opportunities during the COVID-19 recovery phase, the FM said.

The new scheme will be in addition to Prime Minister Rozgar Protsahan Yojana.

Under the new scheme, the government will give subsidy by way of EPF contributions for two years for all new eligible employees. The subsidy will be credited upfront in Aadhaar-seeded EPFO accounts, the FM said.

The beneficiaries will include any new employee joining the EPFO registered establishment; EPF members drawing a monthly wage of less than Rs 15,000 who lost jobs during the pandemic and regained employment after October 1.

"Around 99.1 percent of all establishments and 65 percent of all employees in the formal sector are estimated to be covered in the first category, wherein EPF contributions will be given by the government by way of subsidy support," the Finance Minister said.

Sitharaman also said the Indian economy is witnessing a strong recovery after a long and strict lockdown. Addressing a press conference to announce more stimulus measures to boost growth, she said macro-economic indicators are pointing towards recovery.

The announcements come a day after the government approved a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 key sectors, including telecom, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, taking the total outlay for such incentives to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over a five-year period.

Click here for LIVE updates on Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference

Elaborating on the decision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the PLI scheme will provide great incentives for manufacturers and help the country move towards the objective of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India). The 10 sectors that will be entitled to get the incentives include Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery. It is entitled to get Rs 18,100 crore.