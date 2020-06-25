App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fixed Deposit rates | Check out which banks are offering higher return on FDs

Key banks like State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank are offering interest rates between 4 percent and 6 percent on fixed deposits.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Some banks are offering interest rates as high as 9 percent on Fixed Deposits (FDs). However, large section of banks offering lower interest rates on their FDs.

For majority of investors fixed deposits (FDs) have become unattractive investment option because of declining interest rates  fixed deposits (FDs) after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) current interest rate cuts. Key banks like State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank are offering interest rates between 4 percent and 6 percent on fixed deposits.

Also read: Which bank is best for fixed deposit: Check out interest rates of top five banks

Close

There is no need to get disappointed if you can’t think about putting your money in a saving instrument other than an FD. You can still get better options in FD itself.

related news

Here are the banks where you can get higher returns on fixed deposits

Some banks are offering interest rates as high as 9 percent, but it is also true that a majority of banks are currently offering lower interest rates on their FDs.

Capture

Source: Banks websites

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Banks #Economy #India #NBFC #personal finance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Elephants queue up outside Kerala ration shops to get free food kits

Coronavirus impact | Elephants queue up outside Kerala ration shops to get free food kits

Karnataka government to foot bills of COVID-19 patients referred to private hospitals

Karnataka government to foot bills of COVID-19 patients referred to private hospitals

CBSE 2020: Decision on remaining exams likely to influence ICSE, NEET, and JEE Mains

CBSE 2020: Decision on remaining exams likely to influence ICSE, NEET, and JEE Mains

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.