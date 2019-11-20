Editor's Take | Indo-US trade deal soon?

India and the US have been trying to iron out trade issues that erupted after the US removed India from its GSP programme. The Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) designated India as a beneficiary developing nation for trade concessions.

India has also been trying to safeguard domestic trade interests and has withdrawn from the RCEP agreement.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Gaurav Choudhury to understand if there is a possibility of a limited India-US trade deal.

