HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 09:31 AM IST

Decoding Modinomics | Top economists on how FinMin can improve state of economy

Top economists Dr DK Joshi, Chief Economist at CRISIL, Dr Ajit Ranade, President and Chief Economist at Aditya Birla Group and Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India on what the Finance Ministry should do to improve India’s economy ahead of Interim Budget 2019

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News

In the first panel discussion on Moneycontrol's "Modinomics Decoded" series, ahead of the 2019 Interim Budget, Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan, talks to top economists about what the Finance Ministry should do to improve India's economy.

Watch DK Joshi, Chief Economist at CRISIL, Ajit Ranade, President and Chief Economist at Aditya Birla Group and Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at State Bank of India  discuss the state of the economy.

From boosting farm income to creating jobs with a focus, and enhancing India's growth to 8 percent, there are numerous measures that these experts suggest would do well to lift India’s economy.

First Published on Jan 29, 2019 08:09 am

