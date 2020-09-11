COVID-19 impact | Moody's sees India's real GDP contracting by 11.5% in FY21

Rating agency Moody's on September 11 projected India's real gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 11.5 percent in FY21, CNBC-TV18 reported. This comes after the Indian economy shrank 23.9 percent during the April-June quarter, amid COVID-19-induced disruptions.

It said the country's credit profile is increasingly constrained by low growth, high debt burden and a weak financial system. It added that India's policy-making institutions have struggled to mitigate and contain the risks exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it expects India's economic growth to rebound to 10.6 percent in FY22 on the back of a strong base effect.

Global rating agencies and research companies have slashed their GDP growth estimates for India in FY21. While Fitch Ratings expects the country’s GDP to contract by 10.5 percent this fiscal versus its earlier estimate of a 5 percent contraction, India Ratings expects an 11.8 percent contraction now versus a 5.3 percent contraction forecasted earlier.

Goldman Sachs has forecasted a sharper contraction at 14.8 percent in FY21, revised downwards from-11.8 percent it expected earlier. This is so far the deepest cut estimated for India's FY21 GDP.

India's Q1FY21 GDP numbers released by the government on August 31, revealed that the economy has suffered its worst contraction due to the debilitating impact of the coronavirus outbreak. One of the strictest lockdowns in the world was imposed in India from March 25 onwards, which brought all economic activities to a grinding halt. However, the Centre started unlocking the country in a phased manner beginning June 1.