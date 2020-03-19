Coronavirus pandemic| Here is a list of the exams postponed in India

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has led to a slew of examinations getting postponed, both at the central level and the individual states.

CBSE and ICSE/ISC board examinations for Classes X and XII scheduled between March 19 and 31 will be postponed to a later date, so will be the JEE Main examinations held for admission into engineering colleges.



Keeping in view the health concerns of Students, I directed CBSE and NIOS to postpone exams and evaluation till 31st March 2020. I request all Students to follow the health advisory issued by @MoHFW_INDIA.@narendramodi@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan@PIB_India @DDNewslive

— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 18, 2020

After 151 people were reported to be COVID-19 positive, the governments have taken swift action to ensure that students are not exposed to the infection. Human resources ministry sources told Moneycontrol that the decision was taken after a repeated increase in the number of positive cases.

“We did not want to disrupt the board examination schedule. However, the rise in reported COVID-19 positive cases has forced us to take this decision. It was felt that maintaining 3-6 feet distance between each student in an exam centre was not feasible,” an official said.

Among individual states, Maharashtra which is the worst hit, had on March 16 announced that all school and college examinations, except Class X and XII boards, held between March 17 and 31, will be rescheduled. The state government under chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also announced a temporary shutdown of all educational institutions in Maharashtra.

The state board SSC examinations in Maharashtra are still on schedule. The last date of the examination is March 23, 2020.

Board exams postponed

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a March 18 notification said that board exams scheduled between March 19 and 31 along with the rescheduled examinations for the North East Delhi candidates (who were affected by the violence in February 2020) will be rescheduled.

Similarly, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced on March 19 that all examinations for Class X and XII will be postponed.

Both the Class X and XII board examinations for CBSE, ICSE and ISC would have concluded by March 31.

Among the other boards, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has also suspended all examinations to be held till March 31. NIOS offers exams for open schools and is aimed at increasing the level of literacy among rural and urban areas.

Entrance exams impacted

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main which was to be held between April 7-12, 2020 has also been rescheduled by the National Testing Agency.

JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission to the undergraduate programmes across engineering institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) as well as private engineering colleges.

With respect to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 to be held on May 3, 2020 for admission into undergraduate medical education programmes, there was an expectation that it will be postponed. However, no such decision has yet been taken by the National Testing Agency.