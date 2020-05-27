Business Insight | Key reforms in first year of Modi 2.0

The Modi-government's second term began amid a wobbly economic environment. The first 12 months of the Modi 2.0 term has been characterised by two union budgets, and new corporate and income tax rate structures.

It will also be characterised by a deep slide in the broader economy caused by COVID-19. The national lockdown to contain the pandemic has had a debilitating impact on the economy.

The government has introduced a slew of economic reforms in the last 12 months. Many of these have come during the last two weeks as part of the Rs 20.97 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar scheme to pump prime the economy.

Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out what these reforms mean for the Indian economy.

