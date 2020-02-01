Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman scraps dividend distribution tax

Short term capital gains are taxed at 15 percent of total gains for equity holdings less than a year. Capital assets in this category include listed equity shares, ETF (exchange traded fund) and equity-oriented mutual funds
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2020-21 presented on February 1 announced scrapping of dividend distribution tax (DDT).
She added that the government would forego revenues of Rs 25,000 crore from the tax's scrapping.
To be updated.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:01 pm