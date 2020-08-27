3-Point Analysis | What is India’s debt-to-GDP ratio and why is it a cause for concern

India's general government debt, which is the combined liabilities of the Centre and states, is likely to hit a record 91 percent of GDP in FY21, a brokerage report said on August 26. This will be the highest on record since 1980.

According to the report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the government debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 75 percent in FY20 and is likely to touch 80 percent by FY30.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to find out why India's government debt is rising continuously and what does this growing debt crisis mean for the economy.