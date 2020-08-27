172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|3-point-analysis-what-is-the-debt-to-gdp-ratio-and-why-it-is-becoming-a-cause-for-concern-for-the-indian-economy-5763341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | What is India’s debt-to-GDP ratio and why is it a cause for concern

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to find out why India's government debt is rising continuously and what does this growing debt crisis mean for the economy

Moneycontrol News

India's general government debt, which is the combined liabilities of the Centre and states, is likely to hit a record 91 percent of GDP in FY21, a brokerage report said on August 26. This will be the highest on record since 1980.

According to the report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the government debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 75 percent in FY20 and is likely to touch 80 percent by FY30.

First Published on Aug 27, 2020 06:37 pm

