3-Point Analysis | June IIP data: How have various sectors performed in June?

India's industrial output contracts to 16.6 percent in June as against a 1.3 percent growth year-on-year (YoY), as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on August 11. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand how various sectors have performed in June and what is the outlook going forward.
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 10:46 pm