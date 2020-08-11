172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|3-point-analysis-june-iip-data-how-the-various-sectors-have-performed-in-the-month-of-june-5684901.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | June IIP data: How have various sectors performed in June?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand how various sectors have performed in June and what is the outlook going forward

Moneycontrol News

India's industrial output contracts to 16.6 percent in June as against a 1.3 percent growth year-on-year (YoY), as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on August 11. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand how various sectors have performed in June and what is the outlook going forward.

 

 
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 10:46 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Economy #videos

