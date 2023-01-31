English
    Economic Survey 2023: UPI accounted for 52% of India's total digital transactions in FY22

    In FY22, UPI accounted for 52 percent of the total 8,840 crore financial digital transactions with a total value of Rs 126 lakh crore, the government noted in its pre-Budget Economic Survey

    Moneycontrol News
    Bengaluru / January 31, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

    Payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) accounted for more than half of all digital transactions in India in FY22 (2021-22), suggesting rapid adoption of the technology that was launched just six years back.

    In FY22, UPI accounted for 52 percent of the total 8,840 crore financial digital transactions with a total value of Rs 126 lakh crore, the government noted in its pre-Budget Economic Survey. In FY19 (2018-19), UPI accounted only for about 17 percent of the country's total 3,100 crore digital transactions, the Economic Survey noted.

    UPI ECO SURVEY

    On average, between FY19-22 (calendar year), UPI transactions grew 121 percent in terms of value and 115 percent in terms of volume, the survey noted. In December 2022, UPI touched its highest-ever mark with 782 crore transactions worth  Rs 12.8 lakh crore, according to the Economic Survey.