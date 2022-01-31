Economic Survey 2022 | Huge rise in FDI in food processing sector

Representative Image: AFP

The foreign direct investment in the food processing industry has grown by leaps and bounds in FY22, as per the Economic Survey 2021-22.

FDI in the food processing industry has increased 86 percent during April-September in FY22 to $410.62 million compared to $220.42 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. The six months' figure is up by 4.3 percent over the entire 2020-21 figure of $393.4 million.

In FPI, 100 percent FDI is permitted under the automatic route. However, in case of trading in respect of food products manufactured and/or produced in India including through e-commerce, 100 percent FDI is allowed under the government approval route.

The sector has witnessed an FDI equity inflow of US$4.99 billion from April 2014 to September 2021.

Here is the list of FDI in FPI in millions of US dollars.

2014-15----515.9

2015-16----505.9

2016-17---727.2

2017-18---904.9

2018-19---628.2

2019-20---904.7

2020-21—393.4