MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Economic Survey 2022 | Huge rise in FDI in food processing sector

    FDI in the food processing industry has increased 86 percent during April-September in FY22 to $410.62 million compared to $220.42 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

    PK Krishnakumar
    January 31, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST
    Representative Image: AFP

    Representative Image: AFP

    The foreign direct investment in the food processing industry has grown by leaps and bounds in FY22, as per the Economic Survey 2021-22.

    FDI in the food processing industry has increased 86 percent during April-September in FY22 to $410.62 million compared to $220.42 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. The six months' figure is up by 4.3 percent over the entire 2020-21 figure of $393.4 million.

    In FPI, 100 percent FDI is permitted under the automatic route. However, in case of trading in respect of food products manufactured and/or produced in India including through e-commerce, 100 percent FDI is allowed under the government approval route.

    The sector has witnessed an FDI equity inflow of US$4.99 billion from April 2014 to September 2021.

    Here is the list of FDI in FPI in millions of US dollars.

    Close

    2014-15----515.9

    2015-16----505.9

    2016-17---727.2

    2017-18---904.9

    2018-19---628.2

    2019-20---904.7

    2020-21—393.4
    PK Krishnakumar is a journalist based in Kochi.
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economic Survey 2022 #food processing industry
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 03:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.